RAPID CITY | Lonnie Ray McKittrick, 56, passed away peacefully in Rapid City on March 26, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many. Lonnie was born in Webster, SD, to Roger and Luetta (Gooding) McKittrick on August 28, 1964. He graduated from Groton High School in 1982. Lonnie's passion for athletics began on the baseball fields of the Schliebe League and quickly expanded to the football fields, basketball courts, and tracks of the North East Conference, where he earned All-Conference and All-State Awards. He attended Northern State College in Aberdeen, SD, on a football scholarship and was a 4-year starter on the defensive line for the Wolves.

After college, Lonnie embarked on a career in insurance. He worked directly for Blue Cross Blue Shield of SD in Aberdeen and in Pierre. In 1999, Lonnie went to work for Fischer Rounds and Associates as a health agent. He excelled in his career because of his hard work, determination, time spent on the roads of SD, and a true love of talking to people. Lonnie acted as a General Wholesaler to agents across the state and received numerous awards from Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield for sales. At the time of his death, he was the Vice-President of Fischer Rounds and Associates.