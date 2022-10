RAPID CITY - Lorene Ann Triebwasser, 72, Rapid City, SD passed away October 4, 2022.

Visitation will be Friday, October 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside services will be Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip, SD under the direction of Rush Funeral Home.

