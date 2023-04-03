CHADRON - Funeral services for Loretta Brickner of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs, Nebraska with Pastor Alan Wierschke officiating. Burial will be at Hay Springs Cemetery in Hay Springs, Nebraska. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs.

Mrs. Brickner passed away on March 30, 2023 at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, Nebraska

Loretta was born on November 19, 1930 in Michigan, she was 92.

A memorial has been established for the Hay Springs Zion Lutheran Church or Chadron Rural Fire Dept. Donations may be sent to CHAMBERLAIN DRABBELS MORTUARY Po Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347

Chamberlaindrabbels of mortuary of, Hay Springs, NE is in charge of arrangements.