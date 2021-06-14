Loretta D. (O'Haver) Durfee

Many will have memories of Loretta walking to work wearing an unusual hat that she had knitted or crocheted herself. She repurposed greeting cards, adding a tatted flower bouquet or including an angel tree ornament along with a clever saying or poem. A cup of coffee was never far as she sat in a restaurant reading a paperback book. After retirement, she felt honored to be welcomed into a special group of ladies for morning coffee. Her afternoons were spent in the Wyoming Room of the Crook County Library indexing in her unique handwriting the Annals of Wyoming: The Wyoming History Journal and clipping articles all-things Wyoming. Summertime found her walking the golf course and she fondly reminisced about the memories and friendships created there. But never forget, Loretta had an opinion and was not afraid to voice it while pointing her index finger at you, and had a specific way she thought things should be done.