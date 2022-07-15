Lorne and Patricia Ruzicka

BELLE FOURCHE - Lorne Frank Ruzicka, 89, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home in Belle Fourche, SD. Patricia (Pat) Ann (Kolda) Ruzicka, 85, passed away May 1, 2022, at Spearfish Hospital with her three children at her side.

Funeral services for Lorne and Pat Ruzicka will be held July 22, 2022 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, SD at 11:00 A.M. MST. Lunch will follow services. Interment with military honors will be held at 2:00 P.M. MST at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

Pallbearers will be their grandchildren: Janelle Fletcher, Minneapolis, MN, Brian Fletcher, Rapid City, Rocky Ruzicka, Belle Fourche, Brent Fletcher, Lubbock, TX, Tony Ruzicka, Belle Fourche, Lorne Ruzicka, Belle Fourche, JoLynn Fletcher, Rapid City and Taylor Ruzicka, Belle Fourche. Honorary pallbearers will be close friends.

Lorne was born December 14, 1930, in Miller, SD to Anton (Tony) and Faye (Deuter) Ruzicka. He attended school at Wm. Hamilton Country School by Highmore, SD. Lorne and his brother Dennis helped on the family farm. January 1952, he entered the US Marine Corp and took his Boot Camp at San Diego, CA Recruit Depot. He served in the Korean War where he was assigned to the 1st Engineers Batallion. Lorne was discharged January 1954 at the Navel Base at Treasure Island, CA.

Lorne was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Marine Corp League, and Cooties. He served as VFW Post Commander of Belle Fourche Post 3312 for five years, District 10 Commander where he received the outstanding District Commander for the state of SD. He served as the State Commander for the year of 1998-99. While serving as State Commander he had the honor of visiting Italy with the State Commanders of the year. Lorne and Pat were members of St. Paul's Catholic Church of Belle Fourche. Pat was involved in VFW Auxiliary and served as District President and held many offices locally, district and state-wide.

Pat was born October 13, 1936, in Miller, SD to Lloyd and Anne (Kindle) Kolda. She attended St. Liborius Catholic School in Polo, SD, graduating in 1954. Pat and her brother Verlin would ride together to school each day until Verlin graduated in 1946. In the years following, Pat would ride her Cushman Scooter to school. Pat's children and grandchildren loved hearing stories about her school days and the lunches Grandma Anne would pack for her each day. When Pat was growing up, long winter evenings were spent in the basement of the family home sitting beside her mom and learning to crochet. Family and friends have been gifted her crocheted treasures. She was also a wonderful cook and baker. She kept Lorne supplied with his favorite cookies and pies, and taught her daughter and granddaughters the art of making kolaches.

Upon returning home from the Marines, Lorne and Pat Kolda were married on June 16, 1954 at St. Liborius Catholic Church in Polo, SD. They lived on a farm near Ree Heights for a short time and then moved to a farm near Highmore. Lorne and Pat had three children, Shirley, Leland, and Jerry. In 1960 they purchased the Joe Volek Store and relocated the inventory to the Weisner Building as Lorne's Market and Locker Plant. They operated the business until 1976 and they relocated to Belle Fourche, SD. Lorne worked for a building contractor and later employed for the City of Belle Fourche as Supervisor of Cemetery and Parks. Pat worked for the Montgomery Ward catalog store. They sold and set monuments for Watertown Monument.

After retiring, Lorne and Pat spent fourteen summers at Iron Creek Lake. They enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and Lorne's annual Marine reunion trips with old Marine friends.

Lorne and Pat are survived by daughter, Shirley (Gordon) Fletcher, Rapid City; son, Leland (Teri) Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; son, Jerry (Denise) Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. They are also survived by sister-in-law, Lucille Kolda; and brother-in-law, Gary (Gay) Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; and many nieces and nephews. They were preceded in death by Pat's parents: Lloyd and Anne Kolda; brother, Verlin Kolda; sister, Doris Kolda; Lorne's parents: Tony and Faye; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Dennis (Norma) Ruzicka.

Cards may be sent to 5100 Indigo Court, Rapid City, SD 57701. Memorials can be made to charity of choice in memory of Lorne and Ruzicka.

Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com