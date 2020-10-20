Lorne F. Ruzicka

BELLE FOURCHE | Lorne Frank Ruzicka, 89, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at home. Funeral services will be at a later date.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren: Janelle Fletcher, St. Louis Park, MN; Brian Fletcher, Rapid City; Rocky Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; Brent Fletcher, Lubbock, TX; Tony Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; Lorne Ruzicka, Belle Fourche; JoLynn Fletcher, Rapid City; and Taylor Ruzicka, Belle Fourche. Honorary pallbearers will be close friends.

Lorne was born Dec. 14, 1930, in Miller, SD, to Anton (Tony) and Faye (Deuter) Ruzicka. He attended school at Wm. Hamilton Country School by Highmore, SD. Lorne and his brother Dennis helped on the family farm. January 1952, he entered the U.S. Marine Corp and took his Boot Camp at San Diego, CA, Recruit Depot. His first assignment from Boot Camp was 3rd Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, CA, with the Service Company 3rd Marine Division at Oceanside, CA. He served in the Korean War where he was assigned to the 1st Engineers Battalion. Lorne was discharged January 1954 at the Naval Base at Treasure Island, CA.