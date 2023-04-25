RAPID CITY - Lorraine Elizabeth Slocum, 99, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Clarkson Health Care. Lorraine was born July 31, 1923, on a farm north of Java, South Dakota, to Otto J. and Maria Kundert. Lorraine graduated from Java High School in 1940. She attended Northern State in Aberdeen, and afterwards taught school.

She married Robert R. Slocum on July 14, 1946, at Selby. After his return from serving in World War II, Bob finished law school. They had three children: Edward, Robert and Rhonda.

Preceding Lorraine in death were her husband, Bob; her son, Ed Slocum of Eagle Butte; and her grandson, John Slocum of Rapid City: five brothers (Otto, Victor, Herb, Gust and Roy Kundert) and two sisters (Alice Kundert and Frieda Aman).

Lorraine is survived by two children: Bob (Pam) Slocum of Rapid City and Rhonda (Rick) Rylance of Aberdeen, daughter-in-law, Monica Slocum of Rapid City; seven grandchildren: Elizabeth, Erica, Robert L., Andrea, Mark, RJ and Reid; ten great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many great friends.

Services will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery May 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. See full obit at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home website.