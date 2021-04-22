Lorraine L. Bean

LEMOYNE, Pa. | On Monday, April 19, 2021, Lorraine Lanore Bean, passed away at the age of 85. She was living in Lemoyne, PA.

Lorraine was born on Feb. 22, 1936, in Lead, South Dakota to Adam Lakota and Caroline (Scheele) Lakota. She retired from the Piedmont School District, then moved to Louisiana and finally to Pennsylvania.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Caroline Lakota, and her husband, Paul Edward Bean. She is survived by two children: her daughter, Paula K. Reed, husband Dan of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania and grandchildren Josh, Justin, and Jared; and her son, Paul A. Bean, wife Donna, and grandchildren, Christopher, Samantha Edwards, and Paul-Michael. She was blessed to have 15 great-grandchildren spread coast-to-coast.

At the family's request, there will not be a formal service.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Lorraine's name to the American Cancer Society.