Lorraine L. Percy
CHADRON | Lorraine L Percy, 86, went to Heaven, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 from COVID-19. The family has grieved deeply over the isolation this has caused them and all who have experienced this. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
There will be no viewing and a small private service at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where she had been a member for 60 years with grave side service. Pastor Bertram will be officiating. Lorraine was born to Herman and Emma Horst on August 10, 1934 along with her twin brother Lawrence in Dallas, SD. They also had a younger brother, Daniel.
She was married to Floyd Percy, Sept. 18, 1952. They had two children, Connie, born in San Jose, CA, and Terry, born in Rapid City, SD. They moved to Chadron in 1959.
Lorraine was a hard-working person in custodial work and had many enjoyable memories working at Chadron Public Schools. She loved talking to the teachers and students. In retirement she collected recipe books and enjoyed cooking and baking for the family.
She is survived by her son, Terry (Kristine); daughter, Connie (David Blaylock); granddaughters, Melissa Blaylock and Amy (Scott Young); great-grandchildren, Aydan and Landry Young, Bradley Blaylock (Fiancé Angela); along with many nieces and nephews and three sisters-in-law.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Floyd, both parents and both brothers.
Memorials may be sent to Lorraine's family to be designated at a later date or to Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lorraine Percy's name.
The family would like to sincerely thank Pastor Bertram for the years of care and guidance to Lorraine.
Thank you to everyone at Prairie Pines in Chardon and Thank you to Pondarosa Villa for their care and being with her in her final hour.
Thank you to Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron for their kind care.
Thank you to all family and friends who have prayed for our mom and all of us since we have not been able to see our mom in person since March 6 of this year when our whole world changed.
