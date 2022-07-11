HOT SPRINGS - Lorraine Marie Lohr Niederworder, 89, of Hot Springs, passed away on July 6, 2022 at her home.

Marie was born on January 25, 1933 in Orange County, Virginia to Rufus John Lohr and Clara Bernice Lohr. She graduated from Philip High School in 1950. She married Leslie Ray Niederworder, Sr. in Philip, South Dakota in 1951.

Marie is survived by one son, Leslie Ray Niederworder; six daughters: Linda Marie Merrihew, Leslie Faye Pernula, Carla Marice Atkinson, Saylor Ann Niederworder, Sunny Rae Webb, and Sonja Kae Fischer; 18 grandkids; 54 great-grandkids; and eight great-great-grandkids.

She is preceded in death by Leslie Ray Niederworder, Sr. and Shannon Niederworder.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with Visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.