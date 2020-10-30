STURGIS | An honest to goodness Rosie the Riveter. A fan of Liberace, Elvis, Roy Orbison, and Conway Twitty. An aficionado of All-Star Wrestling and game shows. A person who savored a glass of red wine and a slice of pizza on her birthday. A brutally honest person who said what she thought, many times to the chagrin of her family. A self-taught musician who could play the guitar, the accordion, and the harmonica and was accomplished enough to play at the ND State Fair. A connoisseur of glazed donuts and BLTs (leave the mayo in the jar). A baker of perhaps the best lemon meringue pies known to man. A beauty pageant winner. A person who hated wind, no matter the velocity, and a lover of scarves. A Gin Rummy player with mad skills.

Sadly, all of these are now gone with the passing of Lorraine Morris, 96, on Oct. 24, 2020. She was born on Dec. 1, 1923 in Max, ND to Ukrainian immigrants, Daisy (Bonenko) and Mike Levchenko. Her parents carved out a living on their homestead in Douglas, ND for them and their seven children; Ida, Olga, Mary, Emma, Francis, Laverne, and Lorraine. It was a life of hard work and required all family members to do their share. This upbringing would serve Lorraine well in her later life. It was this agricultural background that fostered her love and respect for animals for the rest of her life. She passed this passion on to her children. They all have personal stories about her compassion for pets and wildlife.