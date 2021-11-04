Lorraine Stonecypher

RAPID CITY | Lorraine, or Lori as she liked to be called, was born December 7, 1942 in Minot, ND to Lewis and Alice Steen. She was raised on her parents' farm near Glenburn, ND along with 10 siblings. She attended Cosmetology school and worked for many years in that trade. She married Clayton Stonecypher who was stationed at Minot AFB. They spent three years stationed in California before moving to the Rapid City area in 1975.

She is survived by three children: Richard Stonecypher, who along with his wife Joyce and two children Laurie and JJ, live in Gunnison, CO; Russell Stonecypher, who resides in Fargo, ND; and Kimberly Campbell, who along with her husband Gail and two children, William and Nichole, lives in Oklahoma City, OK.

Lori was preceded in death by three siblings: Flourence Walton (MT), Milton Steen (ND), and Walter Steen (ND). She is survived by seven siblings: Glenn Steen (PA), Joanne Kolden (SD), Elaine Shong (MT), Clarice Hance (ND), William Steen (ND), Kathleen Nipko (AZ), and Thomas Steen (FL).

There will be a memorial service at the Ramkota Inn at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, in the Badlands Meeting Room. A luncheon will follow.