CUSTER, SD - Lorri Marie Skinner, 63, passed on Tuesday September 20, 2022, at Rapid City Hospice House.

Lorri was born in Belle Fourche, SD, on May 19, 1959, to Richard and Carol (Reinhardt) Meyer. At the age of two she moved to Phillip, SD, and then to Sturgis in 1966. After graduating high school from Sturgis, she attended school in St. Cloud, MN, for Court Reporting. One of her many careers included a clerk for Bradeen Action.

Lorri is preceded in death by her father, Richard Meyer. She is survived by her husband, Scott Skinner; mother, Carol Reinhardt Skinner; and her brother, Jim Meyer.

In lieu of flowers she requested donations be made to the Custer Humane Society.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Sturgis Brewing Company from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

