Louetta J. Olson

RAPID CITY | Louetta Jean Olson, 67, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Louetta Jean Olson was born on August 4, 1953 to Glenn L. and Norma Jean (Wright) Olson in Platte. She spent her elementary school years at the La Roche Country Schools near Academy. She graduated from Platte High School in 1971 and went on to earn her secretarial degree from Mitchell Vo Tech.

Lou moved to Sioux Falls and worked for Pam Oil. She was married to Wayne King in 1976. She moved to Chamberlain for a short time before relocating to Rapid City, where she spent the last 30 years. She was married to Joseph Norman from 1995 to 1996, however they remained close friends until his death in 2009.

Lou was employed at the Bangs McCullen Law Firm and later, at the Nooney, Solay and Van Norman Firm. She ended her career as a school bus attendant for the Rapid City School District.

Lou's loving, caring nature and her witty sense of humor will be missed.

Survivors include her father, Glenn Olson of Academy; five sisters: Susan King and Glenda (Jim) VanderPol, all of Platte, Audrey Olson and Margaret Kuipers, both of Sioux Falls, and Annie (Buck) Sternburg of Brandon; along with 12 nieces and nephews.