RAPID CITY | Louis C. ‘Louie' Mansfield Jr., 93, died Sept. 25, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, with a 7 p.m. Scriptural Prayer Service at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Therese Catholic Church.