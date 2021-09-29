RAPID CITY | Louis C. Mansfield Jr. was born in Aberdeen on Feb. 25, 1928, to Louis C. Sr. and Mildred (Roth) Mansfield. As a young boy he worked his grandfather's farm until his family moved to Rapid City, where he graduated from Cathedral High School. He then began a life of adventure that cannot be matched. He served as Sergeant for the Army at the end of WWII, and served in Korea from 1950-53. Louie returned to Rapid City and married the love of his life, Roseanne Pesek. They had nine children, five that still live in Rapid City: Leslie, Dan, Jerry, Louanne and Bill, and his daughter Julie who lives in Glendale, AZ. He was preceded in passing by his daughters Patty and Cathy, and his son Jeffery.

Louie was widely known in South Dakota, and has made many meaningful memories through his involvement in motor sports and with all the good people who supported his family-operated automotive repair business for more than 30 years. He and his beloved wife got to spend the last years motorhoming all over the USA. He lived his final days peacefully until passing at his home on September 25, surrounded by his loving wife, Roseanne, and family.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, with a 7 p.m. Scriptural Prayer Service, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.