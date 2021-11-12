NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL | Louis Jack Wipf Jr., 75, a caring husband, father, grandfather and friend, died on Monday, November 1st, at Daytona Specialty Hospital of heart failure after overcoming COVID.

He was born to Louis and Gwen Wipf of Rapid City, South Dakota on June 25, 1946. After graduating from Rapid City Cathedral High School, he went on to serve in the United States Army before beginning his career as a furniture salesman across various regions of the country. He married his beloved wife of 53 years, Diane P. Wipf of North Andover, Massachusetts on December 2, 1967. Together they cared for their two sons Jeffrey and Gregory.

Louie loved spending time with family and friends. He welcomed every chance to entertain and enjoyed sharing his culinary skills and love of food by cooking for friends. He formed lasting friendships with many of his clients, with whom they traveled on various cruises to the Caribbean and Mexico. He took every opportunity to be with his sons by coaching their football teams and going on cross-country adventures. In his later years he cherished every moment that he was able to be with his grandchildren.

Louie is survived by his wife Diane; his son Jeffrey and wife Kerri and daughters Kayla, Katie and Megan (Londonderry, NH); and his younger son Gregory and wife Barbara and children Jack and Katherine (Cohasset, MA).

Services to be held at a later date in Massachusetts. Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, New Smyrna Beach, FL.