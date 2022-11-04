RAPID CITY - Lowell G. Husman, 69, of Rapid City, SD passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Monument Health Hospice House.

Lowell was born December 23, 1952, to Lloyd and Matilda (Burkardt) Husman. Lowell grew up in Presho, SD and moved to Rapid City in July of 1971, where he started X-Ray School at the age of 18.

He spent the following 50 years working in the Monument Health Nuclear Medicine Department, acting as the Supervisor of Nuclear Medicine for the last 31 years of his career. During his time at Monument Health, he not only helped countless patients but left a lasting impact on all those who worked with him.

In his free time, Lowell loved spending time with his family, golfing trips with his buddies, and working with and watching his racehorses.

Lowell is survived by his son, Matt Husman of Minneapolis, MN; daughter, Laura Dimock of Vermillion, SD; brothers: Lynn Husman of Rapid City, SD, and Junior Husman of Presho, SD; and sister, Linda Hoyt of Rapid City, SD; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; and grandchildren. He has an extended network of friends who will carry his memory on.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Matilda (Burkardt) Husman and his grand-niece, Shelby Lillebo.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 19, 2022 at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Any donations received will help support the future Lowell G. Husman Scholarship fund.

