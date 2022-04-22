SAVANNAH, GA - Lt. Colonel Lyle Cecil Baker (USAF Ret) passed away April 16, 2022, in Savannah, Georgia, at the age of 88.

He was born June 12, 1933, in Estelline, SD and was raised in Huron, SD. It was there that he met the love of his life, June Carol Namanny, whom he wed in 1955. Their marriage was a beautiful example to others and a demonstration of true love until June's passing in 2019, and Lyle could not wait until the day he was reunited with June in heaven. They were members of the Rapid City First United Methodist Church for nearly 60 years, and together they introduced their children and many others to our Lord.

Lyle was a master storyteller and enjoyed recalling his exploits to any who would listen. His stories came mostly from his adventurous youth with his brothers and sisters, his exploits as a hunter, and his distinguished career as an Air Force officer.

Lt Colonel Baker was both a navigator and pilot in the Air Force and logged over 700 flight hours during combat missions over Vietnam. His service awards included the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal three times. He also owned a successful real estate agency and managed the Rapid City American Red Cross.

Lyle is preceded in death by his parents: Fredrick and Florence Baker, his brothers: LaMoine, Leonard, and Frederick Jr., and his sisters: Florence and Donna.

He is survived by his brothers: Darrel and Verne; his children: Penny Baker Rafferty (Jim) and Major Lyle Daniel Baker USAF Ret. (Jennifer); and grandchildren: Katie Rafferty, Ryan Rafferty, Kriss Baker, Lincoln Baker, and Jennah Baker.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at First United Methodist Church. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.