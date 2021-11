PHILIP | Lu Roseth, 76, died November 17, 2021 at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m., on Friday, November 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, at the Fine Arts Building in Philip.

Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip