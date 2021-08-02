Luanne I. Russell

RAPID CITY | Luanne Inez Russell, 68, passed away on July 29, 2021 due to complications from heart surgery.

Luanne was born on Nov. 8, 1952, in Hoven, SD. She was the youngest child of Nicholas (Pete) and Claudia (Sons) Litzen.

In the early 70's she attended South Dakota State University where she met Dale Russell at a school dance. They married on April 15, 1972. Exactly nine years later, they welcomed their fifth child completing their little family unit.

Once the kids were all in school, she decided to complete her degree in Elementary Education from Black Hills State University. She taught kindergarten at Bergquist Elementary until they closed their doors in 2004. After that, she moved to Valley View Elementary to continue her love of teaching kindergarten.

In retirement, she and Dale took several trips including a trip to the Holy Land, Vietnam and a European tour. They were able to spend part of their winters in Hawaii. She loved her flower garden and spending time in the sun.

Luanne volunteered much of her time at the church. She was part of the quilting group, helped with funerals, cleaned and sang in the choir.

She loved and was loved by all she met.