FAITH | LuAnne Jordan, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, ND.

She is survived by her husband, Irving Jordan, and two sons, Kent (Eileen) Jordan and Brett (Tara) Jordan, all of Faith; three daughters, Deborah (William) Gropper, Faith, Margaret (Doug) Petersen, Lemmon, and Joan Jordan, Faith, SD; her mother, Margaret Lyon Reno, Lemmon; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jim (Joan) Lyon, Norman (Sue) Lyon and Ralph (Shari) Lyon; sister, Barbara (Tony) Lorenz; two sisters-in-law, Bobbie Lyon and Ruby Hanna; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her father, N.F. "Red" Lyon; her son, Kevin Jordan; sister, Laska Schoenfelder; and her brother, Vivan Lyon.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary services on Sunday, Aug. 8, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, at the church, with Fr. Janusz Korban officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Plainview Cemetery west of Howes.

