 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LuAnne Jordan

LuAnne Jordan

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

FAITH | LuAnne Jordan, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger, ND.

She is survived by her husband, Irving Jordan, and two sons, Kent (Eileen) Jordan and Brett (Tara) Jordan, all of Faith; three daughters, Deborah (William) Gropper, Faith, Margaret (Doug) Petersen, Lemmon, and Joan Jordan, Faith, SD; her mother, Margaret Lyon Reno, Lemmon; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jim (Joan) Lyon, Norman (Sue) Lyon and Ralph (Shari) Lyon; sister, Barbara (Tony) Lorenz; two sisters-in-law, Bobbie Lyon and Ruby Hanna; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her father, N.F. "Red" Lyon; her son, Kevin Jordan; sister, Laska Schoenfelder; and her brother, Vivan Lyon.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary services on Sunday, Aug. 8, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, at the church, with Fr. Janusz Korban officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Plainview Cemetery west of Howes.

Condolences may be sent through our website at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with The Monument’s Executive Director Craig Baltzer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News