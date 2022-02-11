RAPID CITY | Lucie Ronfeldt (Flamang), 85, passed away on February 4, 2022.

Lucie was the older of twin girls, born 30 minutes before her sister, Danita, on August 13, 1936, in Liepe, Germany to Lydia Gahr and Oswald Flamang. Lucie was raised in Germany and traveled back to her home country as often as she was able.

Lucie met the love of her life, Clyde Ronfeldt, while he was stationed in Germany with the United States Air Force. Clyde and Lucie were married on February 12, 1957 (today would have been their 65th wedding anniversary). In June, Clyde received orders to Ellsworth Air Force Base and in December, they relocated to Rapid City, South Dakota. The couple was blessed with three children, John, James, and Carmen.

Lucie spent most of her life taking care of others and she enjoyed every minute of it. She spent 10 years as a CNA with West Hills Village, where she met and cared for many people. Lucie loved to garden, work in her yard, and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Lucie will always be remembered for the best homemade cheesecake in the world. Whether you were friend or family, Lucie welcomed you with open arms and would do everything she could to make you feel loved. She was a ray of sunshine and most definitely made the world a better place.

Lucie is survived by her husband, Clyde Ronfeldt, Rapid City; two sons, John (Tina) Ronfeldt, Antigo, WI and James (Cyndi) Ronfeldt, Rapid City; one daughter, Carmen Mann, Rapid City; nine grandchildren, Terah (Jeff) Stege, Bethany (Andy) Bauknecht, Trad (Jeana) Ronfeldt, Brooke (Justin Warner) Sweeten, Mara Ronfeldt, Thayer Ronfeldt, Brandon (Jaimie) Alvarez, Conan (Ashley) Alvarez, and Demetrius Alvarez; two nephews, Robert (Kaelynn) Powell and Ronnie Powell; and 21 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 219 E. St. Anne, with her beloved Pastor, David Lindenberg, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to Peace Lutheran Church and Peace Lutheran Preschool are welcomed.