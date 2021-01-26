Lucile 'Hutch' Taylor

RAPID CITY | Lucile J. Hutchinson "Hutch" Taylor died on Jan. 21, 2021 at Clarkson Mountain View Care Center in Rapid City. She was born on June 20, 1925 to Frederick A. Hutchinson and Maude (Eustace) in White River, SD. She and her three older brothers grew up on a homestead settled by her parents.
Lucile graduated from White River High School in May of 1942. That following August, she moved to Rapid City to attend and graduate from the National School of Business. In that she was only 17 years old when she moved to the city, she stayed at the YWCA. She graduated from the course at NSB and worked at various jobs including Becker's Camera Shop for several years. In April of 1948, she began working for the North Western Bell Telephone Company. Hutch retired on Jan. 1, 1984. During her tenure at NW Bell, she had nearly perfect attendance.
On March 2, 1946 Hutch was introduced to a handsome guy by the name of Johnny Taylor at a dance in Rapid City. Their first official date was on April 18, 1946. They were engaged Dec. 24, 1953, and were married on August 14, 1954 in Rapid City. Early in their marriage they decided to live childless. However, that did not diminish their love of children. Throughout their lives, their nieces and nephews would be recipients of that love in many ways.
Lucile and John worked hard together during their marriage. Owning and operating a gas station, antique collecting, and operating the Old West Museum were among some of their achievements.
Hutch was musically talented and played the guitar. She loved all things western: movies, history, music, books and television shows.
Hutch had an extraordinary and phenomenal memory. Her ability to remember her immediate family's birthdays, anniversaries, date of death, and special family events, extended to those of people for whom she cared. Her exceptional memory embraced all things associated with the Minnesota Twins, and pretty much all things associated with baseball. She had a keen wit and an ability to say and write things that were funny and clever.
Hutch was raised in a Christian home. She believed fervently that God was in control of her life. She lived her faith in how she treated others, and followed the command “to love one another”.
Lucile and John respected the environment and were promoters of recycling and conservation. This included respect for the land and wildlife of the Black Hills they loved. While growing up on the home place in White River she owned horses, goats, dogs and cats. Hutch loved her animals and pets and those owned by others as well.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; and her three brothers and their wives, Edwin (Rowena), Willis (Alien), and Hobart (Wilma).
She is survived by several nieces and nephews, their husbands, wives and children; and many special friends.
Her final entry in her Journal read in part, “No hits, no runs, no errors, nobody left on base. Let's leave it there. God Bless you all, Auntie Lou.”
Visitation will be from 2-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Kirk Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. A livestream of the service will be on the Kirk Funeral Home website. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
A memorial has been established to either the Humane Society of the Black Hills or the Cancer Center.
Family and friends may sign Lucile's online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com