Lucile 'Hutch' Taylor

RAPID CITY | Lucile J. Hutchinson "Hutch" Taylor died on Jan. 21, 2021 at Clarkson Mountain View Care Center in Rapid City. She was born on June 20, 1925 to Frederick A. Hutchinson and Maude (Eustace) in White River, SD. She and her three older brothers grew up on a homestead settled by her parents.

Lucile graduated from White River High School in May of 1942. That following August, she moved to Rapid City to attend and graduate from the National School of Business. In that she was only 17 years old when she moved to the city, she stayed at the YWCA. She graduated from the course at NSB and worked at various jobs including Becker's Camera Shop for several years. In April of 1948, she began working for the North Western Bell Telephone Company. Hutch retired on Jan. 1, 1984. During her tenure at NW Bell, she had nearly perfect attendance.

On March 2, 1946 Hutch was introduced to a handsome guy by the name of Johnny Taylor at a dance in Rapid City. Their first official date was on April 18, 1946. They were engaged Dec. 24, 1953, and were married on August 14, 1954 in Rapid City. Early in their marriage they decided to live childless. However, that did not diminish their love of children. Throughout their lives, their nieces and nephews would be recipients of that love in many ways.