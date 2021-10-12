RAPID CITY | Lucille Gabert, 89, was born in Aberdeen on July 2, 1932. Daughter of Hans and Emma Nissen. She grew up on a farm 10 miles north of Groton, along with her three sisters and two brothers.

In 1948 she married Earl Gabert. They did farm work on local farms in Eastern South Dakota. In 1959 they moved to Rapid City along with the three children they had by this time. In the following years they were blessed with three more children.

While in Rapid City, Lucille worked at the Castle Hamburger Cafe for several years as a waitress, then for CP Claire making computer components. After CP Claire she started at Clarkson Mountain View Nursing Home. She retired after 35 years as laundry supervisor at Clarkson.

Lucille always told them, “Hold a room for me.” Thankfully, she never needed that room.

The whole family looked forward to celebrating Christmas Eve at her home each year. Her favorite fun times were trips to Bingo, Deadwood, Las Vegas and family card parties. Lucille was the life of the party with her cheerful, happy spirit.

She was proud to the tell everyone that she had two girls and four boys. And we are grateful to have had her as our Mom. She was our rockstar. She will be greatly missed.