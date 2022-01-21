 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lucille Mae Decker

EDGEMONT | Lucille Mae Decker, 67, passed away January 19, 2022, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD.

Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

