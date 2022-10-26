HERMOSA - Lula Mae Red Cloud-Burk "Mahpiya Luta Wi" (feeds the people), 76, was born in Pine Ridge on October 29, 1946 and made her journey home on October 23, 2022 at Monument Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Lula Mae was a lifelong Lakota Language and Culture Bearer. She was a gifted artisan and was known for her beautiful star quilts.

Lula and Harry were loving advocates Unei Mako treaty and water rights. They also believed in organic traditional foods and herbs and served others that way.

Lula and Harry were kind, loving and generous toward all of their many relatives, friends and neighbors. They spent their summers at the Sundance and numerous Pow-wows throughout the year. More recently, they were arts and crafts vendors at the Crazy Horse Monument where they were welcomed and loved by the Korczsk Ziolkowski family.

Lula is survived by her sisters: Marie Black Tail Deer of Rapid City, SD and Delia Conquering Bear and Donroy Jimmy Elk Boy of Pine Ridge, SD; and numerous friends and relative from Pine Ridge and around the country.

Lula was preceded in death by her parents: Richard Vic Elk Boy Sr. and Alice Agnes Red Cloud; loving husband, Harry Burk; siblings: Carl Tootsie Elk Boy; Winfred Sugar Bear Elk Boy; Doyle Smiley Red Cloud, and Vera Brings Plenty.

Honorary Pallbearers will be all of the Lakota, Nakota, Dakota Oceti Sakowin: Seven Council Fires, The Oglala Lakota Nation, Oglala Lakota Veteran groups, and many friends and family.

Wake Service: Viewing will start at 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home, 1051 E Minnesota St, Rapid City, SD.

Final Service: A procession will leave from Kirk Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 31. At 1:00 PM there will be the Releasing of the Spirit at Crazy Horse Monument, US Hwy 16, Custer SD.

Light meal will be served after service.