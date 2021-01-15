RAPID CITY | Luverna Olson, 89, died Jan. 14, 2021.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, at Peace Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Livestreaming will be available at the Rush Funeral Home website.
