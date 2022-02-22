RAPID CITY | Lyda M. Busse, 77 years of age, gracefully passed away on February 21, 2022 in her home surrounded by family. If this week seems a little darker and colder it is because the world has lost a warm bright light.

Born in Wellington TX on July 3, 1944 Lyda was the 8th of nine children. She grew up on a small cotton and cattle farm spending her early years working the fields, dodging rattlesnakes and pulling cotton. In school she played basketball and was active in all the activities a small school with a graduating class of 14 had to offer. Every Sunday was always spent in Church with her family.

Lyda attended college at Southwestern State in Weatherford OK where she graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science in Education and a minor in physical education. While teaching in Altus OK her sister convinced her to pull up roots and accept a position teaching high school in Highmore SD. It was there she met the love of her life, William B. Busse, and they married August 16, 1969.

While her husband served his county in Vietnam, Lyda returned to Southwestern State College to complete her Masters in Education. Living through military deployments, alerts and base transfers, Lyda built a treasure of military friends. Many of these connections would last a lifetime. As a military spouse, Lyda went on to teach in multiple locations, including Leeward Community College in Hawaii and National College in South Dakota. While stationed at Loring AFB, Maine they had their two daughters, Kirsten and Holly. They became her life's purpose, daily joy (occasional stress) and in turn, she was their steadfast supporter, loving advisor and caring confidant.

Eventually in 1986, they made their final move back to Rapid City SD. It was here she firmly planted roots and after a year, left teaching to grow a career in real estate. She spent the next 30 years helping people buy and sell homes in the Black Hills area. Her success and recognized career accomplishments were the result of her genuine spirit, unwavering honesty and desire to go above and beyond for her clients. As she would say "People are my business, homes are where they live."

Lyda embodied kindness in word and deed. She lived a life of service and gratitude with true love for all. She was a steadfast champion for the underdog. Whether she was cooking for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, lending someone money, or even her car, she was always giving of herself to others in need. As she lay dying, she was more concerned about her family, her steady stream of caring visitors and the hospice nurses/aides than herself. Lyda was grateful and loving until the end.

If you asked Lyda how she became the person she was, she would reflect back to a time rooming with her mother during graduate school. Together they would recite Psalm 19:14 "May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O LORD my strength and my Redeemer." It became her "motto" for living. From this, she always reminded us to not speak harshly, to be kind, love one another and help wherever needed. She reminded us that we should return harshness with kindness because we never knew what the other person was going through.

Lyda loved to walk outdoors and with the motivation of her walking partners, she would walk 3 miles nearly every morning, no matter the South Dakota weather, until she was no longer able. A source of pride for her was completing the Honolulu Marathon in 1985. Later she enjoyed strolls around Canyon Lake Park with her husband William and their 2 dogs, until William passed away on May 29, 2019. She loved going out with friends, enjoyed playing bridge, nice glasses of red wine, homemade desserts and good conversation. Most importantly she loved spending time with her daughters and her 4 grandchildren who warmed her heart and soul. Memories will never fade of their time spent camping at Custer State Park in her vintage 31 foot Airstream.

Lyda was preceded in death by her husband William B. Busse, her parents John Aaron and Agnes Aaron (Eversole), as well as her baby brother Jerry Paul, her sisters Ruth Norman, Grace Timmons, Johnnie Moyle, and Eloise Kuchera.

Lyda is survived by her daughters: Dr. Kirsten Busse and her husband Seth Pfost of Rapid City, and Holly DiMartile and her husband Rob of Cape Cod MA, her granddaughters: Ella Pfost, Nora Pfost and Coral DiMartile, and grandson Asa DiMartile. Lyda's brother John (Cheryl) Aaron of Marble Falls TX, her sisters Hollie Cleo McQueary of Austin TX and Ann Holman of Liberal KS, and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. All of whom will miss her greatly.

A visitation will be offered on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 4-6:00pm at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 26 at 10:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery on Monday, February 28 at 11:00am. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

A memorial will be established for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Covid safety precautions requested.