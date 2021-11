CUSTER | Lyle (Deane) Cline, 91, passed away November 23, 2021, at Fountain Springs Healthcare in Rapid City, SD.

Full obituary is pending.

Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.

Committal services will be held 2:30 p.m., at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD