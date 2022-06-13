RAPID CITY - Lyle R. Marshall, 90, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Rapid City Monument Health.

Lyle was born on February 23, 1932, to Vernon and Ethel Marshall in Vayland, SD. Lyle graduated from St. Lawrence High School in St. Lawrence, SD. Lyle served in the Air Force for 4 years. After his 4 years of service, he worked in the bank in Miller, SD. During this time, he met the love of his life, Evelyn Jenner. They eloped with another couple on May 8, 1958 in Webster, SD. They moved to Canova, SD, where Lyle worked in the bank. In 1969, they moved to Faith where he was a banker, had an appliance store, and Lyle and Evelyn owned and operated Marshall's Drive-In until he retired and they moved to Rapid City, SD, in 1998

Lyle was a member of the VFW in Faith, SD. Lyle liked to fish and hunt. His nickname was "Buckshot!" He loved to watch his grandchildren in all their activities. He also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins baseball.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Evelyn Marshall; son, Greg Marshall (Jonica) of Shakopee, MN; daughter, Linda Muser (Rick) of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren: Carl and Nolan Marshall of Shakopee, MN, Alyssa Hlavka (Ryan) of Rapid City, Amanda Muser (Austin Vis) of Rapid City; great-grandchildren: Anna and Ryder Hlavka.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation held one-hour prior. Cookies and coffee will follow with a time of fellowship. Burial at 12:30 PM at Black Hills National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial to be decided by the family.