Lyle 'Sonny' Beaton

When Lyle re-dedicated his life to the Lord in 1969, he and Marilyn became members of the Rapid City Church of God where he was the “Worship Leader" and "Adult Sunday School Teacher” for the next 20 years.

He worked hard and he played hard, which included many family trips to the lakes and rivers where fishing and boating would provide many memories for years to come.

Being an avid race car fan and participant himself, he was elated to be a part of his grandchildren's racing team where for several years you would find him and Marilyn in the pits of the race track cheering on the Ossenfort Racing Team!

Although Lyle retired from the insurance business in 2000, he couldn't stay away from traveling and his love of helping and meeting people, so he again started selling “Safe-Step Tubs” in 2011. He then started his REAL RETIREMENT in 2016 at the age of 81.

Marilyn and Lyle have lived at Edgewood Vistas for the last couple years. In the last couple of weeks Lyle went to the hospital with an infection and the Lord decided it was time for Lyle "Sonny" to come home.