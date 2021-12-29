Lyle William O’Rourke

Lyle and Jan Lytle O'Rourke knew each other their whole lives and started dating when they were in high school. They were married August 28, 1954 in Miles City, Montana. They were inseparable from the start, where you saw one you saw the other and they were always dressed so sharp when going out. Lyle was old school with his manners and respective ways. He rarely said a cuss word and was kind and generous in his demeanor. He was a cowboy by nature and got his love of horses from his father, Lloyd and his grandfather, Tom O'Rourke. He never missed a bronc match or a rodeo and his TV was always on the Cowboy Channel. His love for horses ran deep in many areas. He loved raising them, racing them, training them and watching his kids take some wild rides on a few or even creating that wild ride. If you had not heard him say, “Hell you're fine, get up and get back on” then you had not been riding horses with Lyle. He especially liked watching his kids and grandkids participate in his love of horses. The most important thing to Lyle was his family, kids, grandkids, his sisters and his brother and his community which he never lived more than five miles from the White River his whole entire life. He was a Badlands cowboy through and through.