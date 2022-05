MIDLAND - Lynn Briggs, age 57, of Midland, South Dakota, died on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at his home north of Midland.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 23, at the Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. (MDT) at the Robbs Flat Cemetery north of Midland.

A luncheon will follow at the Ed and Beth Briggs residence.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.