LAS CRUCES, NM - Lynn Pier Thomas, age 81, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, formerly of Belvidere and Rapid City, South Dakota, and Loveland, Colorado, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Lynn was born on June 3, 1941 in Rapid City, SD, then went home to Belvidere, SD where she was reared, attended school, and graduated from Belvidere High School. Her father, James Edwin Pier, was in the U.S. Army in Germany for a time when Lynn and her younger sister Jill were toddlers. Her mother, Esther Velma Pier (nee Sundell) with the help of Lynn's grandparents, Mae and L.A. Pier, made sure the girls were well tended. Lynn's grandfather, L.A. Pier, was a true pioneer banker, and many in the family worked in the family bank, including Lynn.

In midlife Lynn returned to college and earned a bachelor's degree in social work from Sioux Falls College in 1974. She then spent 25 years as a social worker for Weld and Larimer counties in Colorado, serving in child protection, adoption, and family group decision-making. After her second husband died and she retired, Lynn left Colorado and moved to Rapid City. In her last years, she lived in New Mexico to be near her daughter. Lynn was a life-long reader and an adherent of Carl Jung and Joseph Campbell. She doted on her several cats over the years, and she enjoyed solitude and quiet throughout her life.

Lynn is survived by her daughter, Erin O. Van Norman (Robert), Mesilla, NM and her son, Eric Osborn, Belvidere. Erin and Eric are the children from the marriage of Lynn and C.D. "Wib" Osborn. Lynn has a brother, William Pier (Dianne Woods) in Calgary, and a sister Tamara Pier (Dexter Wittman) of Rapid City and Phoenix. In addition to her parents, Lynn's younger sister, Jill Pier Peterson (Robert), and her second husband, Lowell Phillips Thomas predeceased her.

Per Lynn's request, there will be no formal memorial service. A private gathering will be held at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City. Memorials may be made in Lynn's name to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, 30 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.