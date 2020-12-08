LONGVIEW, Wash. | Lynn R. Mohler, 67, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020, in Longview, after a lengthy illness. He was the son of Leo (Pat) and Lois Mohler. He married Nancy Lewis in 1977 and they had 43 wonderful years together.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Longview; four children, Joshua (Rebecca) Mohler of Castle Rock, WA, Sarah (Matt) Sharp of Longview, Matt (Erica) of Longview and Anna (Phil) Ward of Canberra, Australia; two brothers, Jay and Neil Mohler of Rapid City, SD; and nine grandchildren, Elijah, Katia, Lexis, Brooklynn, Hazel, Ila, Atticus, Kelvyn and Calliope.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rachel, his parents and two nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, Dec, 18, in Longview.