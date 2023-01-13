RAPID CITY - M. Alta McElroy, 87, Rapid City, SD, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Hospice House.

Alta was born March 7, 1935 to Eddie and Mary Jones in Clark, SD. On June 7, 1953, she married Bill McElroy in Clark, SD, and in 1956 they made their home in Rapid City. They have two daughters: Kathy and Nancy (Al). Their three grandchildren: Tracy Hall (Damon), Kent McKee, and Jessica McKee (Robert), became the joy of their lives. In 2022, Alta was thrilled to welcomed her great-grandchildren: William and Gemma.

Both Alta and Bill were grateful to be able to share 66 years of marriage. Alta's prayers were answered on Tuesday when she was reunited with Bill. They will forever be missed.

She is survived by her brothers: Tom and Larry; sisters: Ginny and Patti; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Betty, Alice, and Carol; brothers: Edwin, Bob, and Allen Dale.

Memorial services will be Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rapid Valley United Methodist Church.

