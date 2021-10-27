WALL | Mabel Hammerstrom, age 90, died on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Morningstar Assisted Living Center in Rapid City.

Mabel Murray Hammerstrom was born and raised on a farm in the Chancellor, South Dakota area. She attended Chancellor High School graduating in 1949. That same year, she married the love of her life, Earl Hammerstrom, a marriage lasting 66 years until his passing in August of 2015. The family moved to the Wall area in 1968, a community in which they had many friendships and great neighbors. Mabel was an excellent cook and took her skills working as a cook to the Wall School District from 1971 to 1996. She was always so proud to feed “her kids there” the best meal possible.

After retiring in 1996, Mabel kept busy with numerous jobs and enjoyed working at Wall Drug Store. Mabel was active in the Catholic Church and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for many years. Mabel so enjoyed helping send packages to the troops during Operation Desert Storm. In her spare time she enjoyed playing cards and was one heck of a bridge player, playing bridge with partner Earl with friends and at Prairie Village League. Mabel will be remembered as a great wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, always willing to help someone who needed her.

Grateful for sharing her life are her sons Terry (Cheryl) Hammerstrom of New Underwood, and Craig Hammerstrom of Tooele, Utah; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four sisters Mary Blacknix of Yankton, Barbara Schneiderman of Lennox, Pat Berg of Monroe, SD, and Jackie Jondle of Montrose, SD; one brother James (Beverly) Murray of Sioux Falls; a brother-in-law Gene (Velma) Hammerstrom of Harrisburg, SD; a sister-in-law Bernice Beamont of Sioux Falls; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband Earl, Mabel was preceded in death by her parents Bert and Florence Murray; and a sister, Kathy (Joe) Tooley.

Mabel always sent money to St. Jude's as that meant so much to her. The Hammerstrom family is very thankful to Edgewood Assisted Living and Morningstar Assisted Living for their wonderful care the past four years, along with the staff at Rush Funeral Home. Thanks to all the wonderful friends and neighbors through the years as you all are very much appreciated.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 29, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall with Father Tyler Dennis as celebrant. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral mass, at the church.

Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.