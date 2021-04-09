Mabel M. Heinemann

RAPID CITY | Mabel Margaret Heinemann, 98, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the Rapid City hospital.

She was born Jan. 27, 1923 to Alfred and Bertha Long in Medina, ND. She had four older siblings, including her twin sister, Marvel, and five older half siblings.

Mabel graduated from high school in Carrington, ND, then attended business school in Fargo, ND, where she met her future husband, Richard Heinemann. They were married August 12, 1944 in the base chapel at Buckley Field near Denver, CO. During Richard's military career the couple lived in Berkeley and Carmel, CA, Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany and finally at Rapid City, where Mabel has lived since January of 1949.

In the 1960s she worked for the Pennington County Treasurer's Office. In the 1970s she and her husband owned a drive-thru restaurant called Dick's Drive-In. For most of her years in Rapid City, Mabel was a member of First Assembly of God church.

Throughout her life while she was still able, Mabel enjoyed a number of pastimes, including ceramics, collecting cookbooks, cooking and baking, walking and playing board games. In fact, she continued to play board games right up until near the end of her life.

Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; one son; one great-granddaughter; and all nine of her siblings. She is survived by daughter, Sonja Walawender of Kamuela, HI; daughter, Gloria Biddle of Fulton, TX; son, Richard T. Heinemann of La Grande, OR; daughter, Kimalee Bales of Black Hawk; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.