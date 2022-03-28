RAPID CITY Magdalena "Maggie" Carroll (Schmidt), 83, of Rapid City passed away on March 24, 2022 in Rapid City at Avantara St. Cloud with family at her side.

Maggie was born in Hosmer, SD to Ludwig and Clara Schmidt on December 12, 1938. She attended school in Hosmer, SD until moving to Igloo, SD in 1952, and she graduated from Provo High School in 1956. Maggie married Marvin Carroll of Pringle, SD in 1957 and moved to Kalispell, MT in the early 1960s until they returned to Rapid City, SD, where they raised their family.

In 1976, Marvin had a disabling auto accident and Maggie was an amazing and diligent caregiver for him until he passed away in 2015. During the 39 years as a caregiver for Marvin, she continued to volunteer. Her volunteering centered around areas that not only helped the community but in areas that were instrumental in helping with the care of Marvin. While also caring for Marvin, she worked part time with the Rapid City School System as office support and a school bus aid. She retired in 2017.

Maggie is survived by her children: Mike (Brenda) Carroll of Rapid City, SD, Gloria (Tim) Smith of Hastings, NE, Yvonne (Steve) Uhrich of Rapid City, SD, Neal (Tanya) Carroll of Rapid City, SD; one sister Cathy Parks of Savannah, IL; many nieces, and nephews; fifteen grandchildren; and a growing number of great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Carroll; an infant son; father, Ludwig Schmidt; mother, Clara Schmidt; and eight siblings.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

The family of Maggie Carroll wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the entire staff at Avantara St. Cloud for the love and care that they provided her during her time at the facility.