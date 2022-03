RAPID CITY - Magdalena "Maggie" Carroll, 83, of Rapid City, passed away on March 24, 2022 at Avantara Saint Cloud. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 29th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m., at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.