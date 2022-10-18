RAPID CITY - Major Jean Rowland, 92, Rapid City passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at West Hills Village. She was born in Alpena, SD on April 30, 1930 to Erwin and Maria Kludt. She became a member of the Salvation Army as a teenager in Wichita, KS and then went to school for Officer's Training in Chicago, IL in 1948. She was commissioned as a Lieutenant in June 1949.

In 1950 she married Lieutenant Elden Rowland. They held several different church appointments in Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, Western Missouri, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

Jean was in the Western Division for 22 years. Her last appointment was as a statistician on Divisional Headquarters in Omaha, NE. She was an active officer for 44 years, six months, two days and retired in Rapid City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Roland, Almorris, and Willard Kludt; husband Major Elden Rowland; and great-grandson Enzo Fischer Rowland.

Survivors include sons: Richard (Bobbie) Rowland, Randy (Theresa) Rowland, two daughters: Vicki Rowland (Dave Bujarski), Robin Jones; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Her memory will be cherished.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20 at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 21 at the Salvation Army Corps Church.

Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery.

Arrangements with Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home.