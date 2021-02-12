Marceile 'Mickey' Porter
MESA, Ariz. | Mickey, our recent centurion, passed away on February 9, 2021.
Born in Carthage, SD, on Jan. 25,1921 to Otis and Sadie Hadley, Mickey was raised in Huron and it was there she was given the nickname "Mickey". She was the pitcher for the local boys baseball team and the boys didn't want their pitcher to be known as Marceile.
While working for the state government in Pierre she met and married Charles "Chuck" A. Porter in October, 1944.
Chuck and Mickey owned and operated Porter Sales Agency and CAP Office Systems in Pierre for many years. They retired in 1977 and moved to Mesa, Arizona. In addition to running a business, Mickey and Chuck were avid bridge players for many years. Mickey took up golf at age 66 after Chuck's passing, never as good as she was at cards, but it gave her many memories with her kids and their families. Mom developed many new acquaintances through her Smitty's breakfast group that led to frequent travels and an interest in ceramics, a testament to which her sons have throughout their homes.
Mickey is survived by her three sons: Gary (Sandee) of Avondale, Arizona, John (Penny) of Sioux Falls, and Brent (June) of Mesa, Arizona; three grandchildren: Valerie (Kerry) Kelly of Pierre, Jerime (Lisa) of Piedmont, and Zachary (Angie) of Sioux Falls; eight great-grandchildren: Kylee and Kiera of Pierre, Jayden and Jaci Porter of Pittsville, WI, Max and Charlie Porter of Sioux Falls, and step-great-grandchildren Mason and Lia Neumiller of Piedmont.
Mickey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and three sisters, Imo, Ilo and LaVay.
On one of her travels with her Smitty's gang mom saw an epitaph on a tombstone in Massachusetts that read "She was tired of living and wanted to die and die she did". Mickey wanted that on her stone, but it's not going to happen!
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave, Pierre, SD 57501, or consider donating to your local Humane Society or animal shelter -- Mickey loved dogs. Isburg Funeral Chapel of Pierre has been placed in care of the arrangements.