Marceile 'Mickey' Porter

MESA, Ariz. | Mickey, our recent centurion, passed away on February 9, 2021.

Born in Carthage, SD, on Jan. 25,1921 to Otis and Sadie Hadley, Mickey was raised in Huron and it was there she was given the nickname "Mickey". She was the pitcher for the local boys baseball team and the boys didn't want their pitcher to be known as Marceile.

While working for the state government in Pierre she met and married Charles "Chuck" A. Porter in October, 1944.

Chuck and Mickey owned and operated Porter Sales Agency and CAP Office Systems in Pierre for many years. They retired in 1977 and moved to Mesa, Arizona. In addition to running a business, Mickey and Chuck were avid bridge players for many years. Mickey took up golf at age 66 after Chuck's passing, never as good as she was at cards, but it gave her many memories with her kids and their families. Mom developed many new acquaintances through her Smitty's breakfast group that led to frequent travels and an interest in ceramics, a testament to which her sons have throughout their homes.