RAPID CITY, SD - Marceline "Marcy" Rae Palmer, 89, of Rapid City, SD, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Avantara North Nursing home in Rapid City, SD.

Marcy was born in Colome, SD, on April 26, 1933. She lived in Rapid City mostly, but spent about 13 years in Kansas City, Missouri. She then moved back to Rapid and remained there until her death.

She is survived by her five children: Sandra Mann, Karen Glayzer, Pamela Coyle, Steven Coyle, and Robert Clinton Coyle; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Her husband's Robert Coyle, and Darrell Palmer preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD. Interment to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

