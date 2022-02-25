RAPID CITY - Marcella M. Svenson, 97, of Rapid City, SD, formerly of Chamberlain, SD. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church, Chamberlain with burial in the Riverview Cemetery, Chamberlain. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022 with a 7:00 p.m. rosary/scripture service at St. James Catholic Church, Chamberlain.
Marcella Marie Svenson passed away on February 14, 2022 at WestHills Healthcare in Rapid City, SD. Marcella was born to Franz and Rosalia (Andera) Hintze on April 7, 1924, at the farm home of her grandparents, Frank and Mary Andera, of Pukwana, SD. She attended the Pretzer School, through the eighth grade. Marcella then moved to Newell, SD to live with her parents, and graduated from Newell High School in 1942. The day after high school graduation, Marcella traveled by bus, to Fort Bragg, California, to marry Charles Victor Svenson on May 24, 1942, in Fort Bragg. Charles was discharged on December 29, 1945. Marcella and Charles returned to Pukwana, SD, with their daughter, Virginia Lee, and started to farm in Brule County. To this union, three more daughters were born, Colleen Rose, Charlotte Marie and Jo Ann.
Marcella is survived by her children: Virginia Conlee (Bruce) of Rapid City, SD, Colleen DeMarce of S. Dennis, MA, Charlotte Freese (Mark) of Huron, SD and Jo Johnston (Larry) of Belvidere, SD; sister, Darlene Christensen of Mitchell, SD; grandchildren: Brenda Johnson, Charles Conlee, Andre' DeMarce, Dana DeMarce, Brandee Johnson, John Fenske, Johnathon Neisner, David Neisner, CoraJo Barber, and Jenny Leibel, and step grandchildren: Lonna Livermont, Laramie Johnston and Linay LittleEagle. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren; nine step great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Charles; her brother, Delos "Butch" Hintze; a grandson, Christopher Conlee and great-granddaughter, Amanda Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Black Hills Special Services, P.O. Box 218, Sturgis, SD 57785 or Lord of Life Church, 2000 Lancer Dr., Rapid City, SD 57703.