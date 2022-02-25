Marcella M. Svenson

Marcella Marie Svenson passed away on February 14, 2022 at WestHills Healthcare in Rapid City, SD. Marcella was born to Franz and Rosalia (Andera) Hintze on April 7, 1924, at the farm home of her grandparents, Frank and Mary Andera, of Pukwana, SD. She attended the Pretzer School, through the eighth grade. Marcella then moved to Newell, SD to live with her parents, and graduated from Newell High School in 1942. The day after high school graduation, Marcella traveled by bus, to Fort Bragg, California, to marry Charles Victor Svenson on May 24, 1942, in Fort Bragg. Charles was discharged on December 29, 1945. Marcella and Charles returned to Pukwana, SD, with their daughter, Virginia Lee, and started to farm in Brule County. To this union, three more daughters were born, Colleen Rose, Charlotte Marie and Jo Ann.