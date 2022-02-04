 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marcella "Marci" Rose Howe

RAPID CITY | Marcella "Marci" Rose Howe, 75, died Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Funeral service luncheon at a later date at the Moose Lodge.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

