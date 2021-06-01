Marcella 'Sally' Staley

MADISON, Ind. | Marcella M. "Sally" Paradeis Staley, 97, entered this life on June 5, 1923 in Epiphany, South Dakota. She was the loving daughter of the late Walter W. and Gertrude A. Klinkhammer Paradeis. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Epiphany and was baptized at Holy Three Kings Catholic Church.

Sally was united in marriage to John Francis Staley in Hanson, South Dakota on Nov. 15, 1947. This happy union of 52 years was blessed with a son, Donald. Sally and John lived in Igloo, South Dakota where he worked for the Black Hills Ordinance Depot. They moved to Madison, Indiana in 1967 where John worked as a Comptroller at Jefferson Proving Ground.

Sally was very involved in her community and a faithful member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She enjoyed helping with various committees at church.

Sally died on Friday, May 28, 2021 at her son's home in Indianapolis, Indiana.