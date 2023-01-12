COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Marcia Jean Peacore, 84, of Colorado Springs, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, December 19, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 22, 1938, in Denver, CO to Marthena and Milton Spiker and had a twin brother Milton Spiker of Fort Worth, TX and an older sister Dona Eilers of Minneapolis, MN.

Marcia grew up in Denver and after graduating from Littleton High School in 1956, she enrolled at Colorado State University where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and received an Associate degree in 1958.

After college, Marcia moved to Rapid City, SD and worked as an Administrator at South Dakota School of Mines where she met her husband, George. It was love at first sight. They were married in 1960 in Rapid City.

The couple lived in Minneapolis before moving to Colorado Springs in 1963 where George started Weather Engineering & Manufacturing, Inc. In addition to her full-time occupation as a homemaker, Marcia worked alongside her husband at the company part-time for many years.

Marcia and George loved the Lord, and were members of First Presbyterian Church, Colorado Springs where they have attended for 57 years. Marcia was active in many areas at the church including serving as a Deacon and helping to start the Get Set Preschool and the Pathfinders Sunday School Class. Marcia also started a women's walking group known as the Ladies of the Lake. The group has walked around the lake at the Broadmoor Hotel nearly every morning for 30 years.

Marcia lived a life of service to her community, volunteering at several local organizations including Hope & Home, Silver Key delivering Meals On Wheels, Young Life, the Dale House, and as a den mother for her sons' Cub Scout troops.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister Dona. She is survived by her husband George; and her three sons and their families: Stephen Peacore of Colorado Springs (wife Diane); Michael Peacore of Seattle, WA (wife Sarah Matthews); Matthew Peacore (wife Linda) of Pasadena, CA; as well as grandchildren: Christian, Grace, and Caroline; great-grandchildren: Remington and Rayden; and her brother Milton.

A celebration of her life will be held on May 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marcia's memory to Hope and Home, Canine Companions or First Presbyterian Church Get Set Program.