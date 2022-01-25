Marcia Lee Houk (Martin), 80, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Monument Health hospital in Rapid City January 5th, 2022. Marcia was the oldest child of Paul Martin and Annabelle Martin (Kruse). She was born in Rapid City, SD on November 10, 1941 and attended Rapid City Central High School.

She married the love of her life, Kenneth “Marvin” Houk, October 6th, 1957. Marvin and Marcia started their lives together in the Rapid City area with some early years in North Platte, Nebraska, before returning to Rapid City. Marica loved the Black Hills, especially just after being lightly dusted by snow. They both passed that love on to their children. Her favorite memories were times spent with family exploring the hills on horseback. They had five children Larry, Melody, Scott, Jason (deceased) and Trent.

So many areas of Marcia's life were filled with the joy and love she could provide. While raising their children Marcia provided inspiration and influence for each of Marvin's artwork sculptures; ranging from research to naming each individual piece of art (hydro stones, bark carvings, bronzes as well as paintings), including writing poems “Life's Circle” and “The Man” for the bronze sculpture “The Poet”. One of Marcia's most proud achievements involved the love and care of her animals, especially horses. Two of her horses that she was most passionate about were named Pokey and Dynamite. Together they spawned many adventures and wonderful memories for the entire family. Marvin even sculpted “My Mirage”, to represent and remember her beloved animal.

Marcia proudly attended and was an active member of the church of Jehovah's Witnesses. She felt such joy and peace about the ability to all be together again one day. She was so thankful for the many friends she made there.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Jason, her husband Marvin, and daughter-in-law Laura.

Marcia is survived by her children Larry of Tigard OR, Melody of Vancouver WA, Scott (Jane) of Hill City SD and Trent (Sara Jeanne) of Sioux Falls SD; her sisters Bonnie Licklider, Barbara (Herky) Solano and Sharon (Bob) Ormesher all of Rapid City, SD; grand-children: Jason, Maria, Alexis and Cassie Jeanne as well as her “bonus” grand-children Ethan and Preston.

She will be missed immensely by her family and friends. To celebrate her life, a private family service will be held in the coming weeks.