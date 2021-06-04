RAPID CITY | Margaret A. Putnam, 96, passed away on May 29, 2021 in Rapid City.

Margaret was born to Howard J. and Annie M. (Allan) Daughenbaugh on Dec. 22, 1924, in Rapid City. She grew up on the Daughenbaugh ranch north of Hermosa. Even though life was difficult, especially during the '30s, she never complained about ranch life or hard work, and she dearly loved blue skies and the prairie landscape of her home. Being born so close to Christmas, her mother would ask each year if she wanted a birthday present or a Christmas present. However, she slyly told her friends and family that “sad” story so many times, that none of us ever forgot her birthday!

Margaret graduated from Rapid City High School in 1943. In 1944, she proudly joined the U.S. Navy, serving as a teletype operator in Washington, DC, until the end of WWII. After the war she met and married another proud sailor, Harry W. Putnam, on June 28, 1947. They shared 67 years together until Harry's death in 2014.

Margaret worked as a bookkeeper for 30 years at various businesses in Rapid City and for several years at the Rapid City Journal. After these jobs, she enjoyed working for another 25 years at the Reptile Gardens as the “rock lady.”